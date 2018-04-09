SÜSS MicroTec AG: SUSS MicroTec extends Photomask Equipment Offering with MaskTrack GlueBuster

GARCHING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / SUSS MicroTec, (XETRA: SMHN) a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, announces today the launch of its new pellicle glue removal system, called GlueBuster, developed specifically to support the in-fab maintenance of 193i lithography photomasks.

By combining tightly controlled physical force with an innovative delivery method of specifically-selected chemicals, the SUSS GlueBuster system dramatically reduces the volume and cost of chemicals used in the pellicle glue removal process. Additionally, by acting only on the glue residue itself, the new process and all chemical byproducts are constrained to the photomask's rim area, thereby perfectly maintaining the integrity of the IC pattern itself.

"With the GlueBuster system, SUSS addresses major cost, quality and environmental issues that have plagued the semiconductor industry for decades," says Yuta Nagai, General Manager of SUSS MicroTec's photomask equipment product line. "By eliminating long SPM cycles and incorporating different chemistry with our new and innovative glue removal techniques, photomask maintenance can now be performed at much lower operational costs while maintaining highest pattern area integrity, which in turn greatly extends the useful life of each photomask".

GlueBuster is available as a standalone system or clustered to the SUSS MaskTrack X photomask cleaning platform. The new process chemicals used by the GlueBuster system were successfully tested and selected in cooperation with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., a global supplier of pellicles, and a leading US mask manufacturer.

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners, SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com

