DGAP-Media / 2018-04-09 / 14:14 *SUSS MicroTec extends Photomask Equipment Offering with MaskTrack GlueBuster* *Garching, April 9, 2018* - SUSS MicroTec, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, announces today the launch of its new pellicle glue removal system, called GlueBuster, developed specifically to support the in-fab maintenance of 193i lithography photomasks. By combining tightly controlled physical force with an innovative delivery method of specifically-selected chemicals, the SUSS GlueBuster system dramatically reduces the volume and cost of chemicals used in the pellicle glue removal process. Additionally, by acting only on the glue residue itself, the new process and all chemical byproducts are constrained to the photomask's rim area, thereby perfectly maintaining the integrity of the IC pattern itself. "With the GlueBuster system, SUSS addresses major cost, quality and environmental issues that have plagued the semiconductor industry for decades," says Yuta Nagai, General Manager of SUSS MicroTec's photomask equipment product line. "By eliminating long SPM cycles and incorporating different chemistry with our new and innovative glue removal techniques, photomask maintenance can now be performed at much lower operational costs while maintaining highest pattern area integrity, which in turn greatly extends the useful life of each photomask". GlueBuster is available as a standalone system or clustered to the SUSS MaskTrack X photomask cleaning platform. The new process chemicals used by the GlueBuster system were successfully tested and selected in cooperation with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., a global supplier of pellicles, and a leading US mask manufacturer. *About SUSS MicroTec* SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com Contact: SUSS MicroTec SE Franka Schielke Senior Manager Investor Relations Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching, Deutschland franka.schielke@suss.com Tel.: +49 89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451 Email: franka.schielke@suss.com End of Media Release Issuer: SÜSS MicroTec SE Key word(s): Research/Technology 2018-04-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451 E-mail: ir@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 672463 2018-04-09

