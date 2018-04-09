ABI Research Analyst Joins IoT in Telecoms Conference Panel Session on April 12, 2018

Dimitrios Pavlakis to Discuss Relationship Between Data and IoT

OYSTER BAY, New York, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT in Telecoms Conference 2018, London, United Kingdom: Dimitrios Pavlakis, Industry Analyst at ABI Research, will be joining a panel discussion examining the relationship between data and the IoT for this year's IoT in Telecoms Conference.

What Role Does Data Play in the IoT?

Thursday, April 12, 2018, 14.10 BST (2:10 p.m.)

etc.venues St. Paul's in London

Panelists will discuss the opportunities associated with IoT-based data. Data analytics plays a significant role to play in the growth and success of IoT applications and investments, and various analytics tools will allow telcos to make effective use of datasets. The panel members will consider the volume and structure of datasets, driving revenue by gaining insight into customer preferences and choices, and using data to leverage a competitive edge. Learn more about the session here.

