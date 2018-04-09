SYSTRAN Celebrates 50 Years in Business

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Today SYSTRAN celebrates its golden anniversary as a machine translation company by looking back at their most memorable milestones.

SYSTRAN: 50th Anniversary

In the last 50 years, SYSTRAN has had the great pleasure of delivering machine translation capabilities to the Fortune 500, unicorn start-ups, education institutions, non-profits, government communities and LSPs worldwide. They've arrived at a unique vantage point across industries such as banking, finance, manufacturing, legal, internet, security, software, wearable devices and IoT.

"To have experienced decades of SYSTRAN's impact on technology and culture has been a gift," says Denis A. Gachot, CEO of SYSTRAN Software Inc. "However, what I find more inspiring is the intention of our founder Peter Toma when starting SYSTRAN."

"I felt deeply that I had to devote my energy to the elimination of world conflict causing factors. As a first step to overcome the language problem, I felt that I should know as many languages as possible and use technology so others could be understood." - Peter Toma

From powering the translation that helped the U.S. and Soviet astronauts communicate, bringing on-line translation to the internet and assisting the F500 corporations to collaborate globally, these moments not only commemorate their longevity, but they also show their values.

Commenting on reaching 50, Chairman Mr. Chang-Jin Ji believes that SYSTRAN would not be celebrating today if it was not for the dedication of employees around the globe to customer support and innovation. "I truly thank them and the loyal support we have received from our customers."

Looking to the future, this month SYSTRAN will launch a new generation of their server solution, SYSTRAN Pure Neural® Server, that pushes the quality and fluency boundary further than ever before explains Jean Senellart, Global CTO of SYSTRAN. "This new release benefits from the state-of-the-art research in neural translation and brings to our customers these technologies for their specialized models in a fully integrated solution. Our commitment to Open Source through the OpenNMT project, now comprising more than 1,600 members, has been pushing our development teams to achieve excellence, and is raising the bar for the whole industry."

See SYSTRAN's most memorable moments in this commemorative video.

Contact: Craig Stern | Director of Marketing | craig.stern@systrangroup.com

SOURCE: SYSTRAN