CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus RED Special Edition, iPhone in a red finish. The special edition will be available to order online in select countries and regions on April 10, and in stores beginning April 13. The RED Special Edition will be available in 64GB and 256GB models starting at an Apple retail price of $699.



Apple also introduced a new RED iPhone X Leather Folio, which will be available beginning April 10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX