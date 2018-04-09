Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions

Akamai's advanced BRM solutions provide effective protection against a broad range of bots, including advanced elusive bots

SANTA CLARA, California, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the bot risk management (BRM) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Akamai Technologies (Akamai) with the 2018 Global Market Leadership Award for its innovative industry solutions, Bot Manager Standard and Premier, both of which provide a breadth of management and protection capabilities against varying types of bots.

"Akamai's bot management solutions are designed to help customers deal with immediate bot threats, while providing the flexibility needed to address changing bot trends," said Chris Rodriguez, Senior Industry Analyst.

Akamai Bot Manager Standard uses multiple techniques to identify bad bots, including bot reputation, browser fingerprinting, and automated browser detection. For good bots, the company maintains a database with over 1,400 known bots in 17 categories. In addition, Akamai offers clients the ability to customize bot categories and signatures for added flexibility. Bots are identified and categorized as soon as they connect to the Akamai Edge servers. Akamai's Bot Manager Premier incorporates advanced signal processing technologies that provide behavior anomaly analysis, device anomaly detection, machine learning technologies that use algorithms to detect bots that have never been seen before, and a mobile protection module, in addition to the foundational detection capabilities available in the standard solution.

Akamai leverages the Web traffic visibility it gains from being a leading provider of CDN services to bolster the machine learning technologies used by its Bot Manager solutions. This visibility helps teach Akamai's machine learning algorithms, which become more accurate as they are fed greater amounts of both true human user behavioral data and bot behavioral data. This provides clients with the advantage of having a BRM solution that can adapt and remain effective against the continuing evolution of bots - with minimal human intervention required.

Bot Manager offers powerful response options and flexible policies. Customers can set policies to allow, throttle, or block any detected bots, or may choose options such as monitor and report, or serve alternate content or alternate origin. Customers can also refine policies based on URL, time, or percentage of traffic.

"Akamai's wide range of bot detection techniques, categories, responses, and flexible policies allow customers to better manage their bot ecosystem, prioritizing beneficial bots, throttling overly aggressive bots, and taking defensive action against undesirable or malicious bots," said Rodriguez. "Frost & Sullivan believes, given the company's current innovative BRM products and continued investment in product research, that Akamai is poised for strong growth inthe future as well."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who become brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

