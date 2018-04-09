World-renowned medical device raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers are getting together in September at Medtec China 2018

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --As a leading exhibition in Medical Device design and manufacturing in China, Medtec China 2018 will take place 26-28 September 2018 at the Shanghai World EXPO Exhibition & Convention Centre. As one of the global MedTechWorld series exhibitions, the event has brought together nearly a thousand suppliers of medical design and R&D, raw materials, accessories, processing technology and manufacturing services to China's medical device industry since the first exhibition was held in China in 2005.

World-leading medical device raw material suppliers consistently return to Medtec China

Medtec China's Materials & Adhesives zone includes exhibits of polymers, biodegradable/bioresorbable materials, metals, dressing materials and adhesives. Every year, well-known international material suppliers in the Medical Device industry continue to participate in Medtec China to exhibit their latest innovative productions, for instance Eastman Chemical (China) Co., Ltd, 3M China Limited, DuPont (China) Research & Development and Management Co., Ltd, DSM Biomedical Inc, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (China) Co., Ltd, who have been present at the show for many years. There are also many new exhibitors like Shanghai Kunbond Chemical Co.,Ltd, Wynca Group and Anhui Jingwei Medical Material debuting at Medtec China 2018.

Gathering Medical Manufacturing Equipment suppliers to exhibit large-scale equipment on site

Medical Manufacturing Equipment is always one of the highlights of Medtec China. Each year, automation equipment,packaging equipment, precision machining equipment and detection equipment are showcased on site so that visitors can enjoy a more interactive experience. This year, outstanding local Chinese extrusion equipment supplier Shanghai Baochong Complete Sets of Plastic Equipment Co., Ltd, HRJ Precision Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd., and Sheng-An Plastic Machinery Co. ,Ltd will bring their machines to Medtec China; TP Concept Sdn Bhd from Malaysia, Leedon Automation (Suzhou) Ltd from Singapore, Maider Medical Industry Equipment Co., Ltd. from China and Kahle Automation S.r.l from Italy will exhibit their automation equipment; as to packaging equipment, Suzhou Sheng Puya Precision Machinery Co., Ltd and Suzhou Bolicen Precision Machinery Co., Ltd will join Medtec China 2018 for the first time.

Newly-created Regulatory Street zone

In order to provide a platform to medical device regulation service organisations, and also to provide efficient regulation consultant services to visitors, Medtec China will inaugurate a Regulatory Street this year, which is supported by Shanghai Pudong Medical Device Trade Association. Shanghai Huaxia and Dr. Knoell Consult GmbH have confirmed their participation in Medtec China 2018 to provide services such as strategic and regulatory consulting for worldwide registration.

Concurrent conference at Medtec China focuses on cutting-edge technology and regulation with new content

MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2018 will continue to focus on regulation, quality and technology. Meanwhile, new content is going to be introduced at this conference. Outsourcing and Supplier Management will share experiences from the view of medical device manufactures, such as how to conduct supplier development and management control. Further, a newly launched conference, Next-Gen Design & New Technology, is calling for speakers from Medtec global series exhibitions to introduce new developments in surgery robotics and innovations in sensor technology. In addition, the Dressing Material and Technology Forum is going to discuss R&D and design sharing of new type medical dressings and processing equipment and technology in medical dressing manufacturing.

The MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2018 will invite more than 60 keynote speakers from regulatory authorities, local government, industry associations, universities, well-known medical device manufactures and top global suppliers.

To obtain more information for exhibiting, visiting and cooperating, please contact us:

Carina Li

Tel: +86 10 5730 6163

Email: carina.li@ubm.com

Medtec China Organizing Committee

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663962/Medical_manufacturing_equipment_showcased_at_Medtec_China.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663961/MDiT_Forum_and_Regulation_Summit_2017.jpg

