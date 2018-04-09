PR Newswire
London, April 9
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 6 April 2018 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1283.16
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1273.66
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1295.14
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1285.64
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/