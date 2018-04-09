Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2017-2027- Visiongain Report

LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by End-Use (Pharmaceuticals (OTC & Prescription (Rx)) & Medical Devices), by Material (Rigid Plastic, Flexible Plastic, Glass, Paper, Metal, Other), by Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Caps & Closures, Pouches, Prefilled Syringes & Inhalers, Trays, Parenteral Vials & Ampoules, Other) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global healthcare packaging market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $114.4bn in 2017.

Report Scope

289 tables, charts and graphs

Global Healthcare Packaging Market Forecasts From 2017-2027

Healthcare Packaging Forecasts By End-Use From 2017-2027

• Pharmaceuticals (OTC & Prescription (Rx)) Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Medical Devices Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

Healthcare Packaging Forecasts By Material From 2017-2027

• Rigid Plastic Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Flexible Plastic Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Glass Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Paper Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Metal Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

Healthcare Packaging Forecasts By Type From 2017-2027

• Plastic Bottles Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Blister Packs Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Caps & Closures Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Pouches Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Prefilled Syringes & Inhalers Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Trays Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Parenteral Vials & Ampoules Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

Country Healthcare Packaging Forecasts From 2017-2027 Covering

• US Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• China Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• France Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• India Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• UK Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Russia Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Australia Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• South Korea Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Saudi Arabia Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Argentina Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of the World (RoW) Healthcare Packaging Forecast 2017-2027

SWOT Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth InThe Global, Regional And Country Level Healthcare Packaging Markets From 2017-2027

Profiles Of The Leading Healthcare Packaging Companies In 2017

• Amcor

• Ardagh Group

• Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Gerresheimer

• Mondi Ltd.

• Owens-Illinois, Inc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• SCHOTT

Companies Mentioned

Accudial Pharmaceutical Inc.

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

Admiral Packaging Inc

Advanced Barrier Extrusions LLC

AEP Industries

Air Packaging Technologies Inc

Alcan Medical Flexibles

Alcan Packaging

Aldelphi Healthcare Packaging

Alphapharm

ALPLA

Aluprint

Amcor Ltd.

American CareFusion

American Packaging Corporation

Americk

AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.

Ampac

AMVIG Holdings Ltd

Anchor Glass Container Corporation

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Aperio

Aphena

Aptar

Ardagh Group

Aylesford Newsprint Limited

B+Equipment

Ball Corp

Ball Plastics Packaging

Beacon Converters, Inc.

Becton & Dickinson (BD)

Beijing VPS minority interests

Bella Prima

Belmark, Inc.

Bemis Company

Berry Plastics

Bilcare

Boxal

B-Pack Due

Brown Forman

Bunzl Plc

CareFusion Corporation

Carl Zeiss Foundation.

Carlsberg

Catalent

Cato Software Solutions,

Ccl Industries Inc.

Celplast Metallized Products

Chesapeake

CL&D Graphics

Clariant Healthcare Packaging

Clear Lam Packaging, Inc.

Clondalkin Group

Coldpack, Inc.

Comar Inc

Constantia Hueck Foils

CPMC Holding ltd

Cruz's internal

CTI Industries Corporation

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Detmold Flexibles

Diageo

Dupont

Dupont Healthcare

Duropack GmbH

Eagle Flexible Packaging

EDP

E-Labelling LLC

Exal Corporation

Exopack, LLC

Fabrica de Vidrios Los Andes

Firstan Quality Packaging

Foshan New Changsheng Plastics Films Co., LTD

GenCell Biosystems

Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer Momignies S.A.

Glass Container Acquisition LLC

Glaxo SmithKline Beecham

Graphic Packaging

Heineken

Hood Packaging Corporation

Inn Flex S.r.L.

International Playcard & Label Company

James Alexander Corporation

J-Film, see Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangsu Shenda Group

Johnson and Johnson

KIESTRA Lab Automation BV

Kimble Glass

Kirin

Klockner Pentaplast Group

KPS Capital Partners, LP

Label Technology Inc.

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging

Leone Industries

LPS Industries, LLC

Mayor Packaging,

MeadWestvaco

MillerCoors

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp

Mondi Group

Mondi Ltd.

Mondi Swiecie S.A.

Multi Packaging Solutions

Nampak

Nestle

Neutral Glass & Allied Industries Private Limited

Nippon Paper Industries Co

Nordenia

Oaktree Capital Management L.P.

Oji Holding Corporation

Oliver-Tolas

Optimum Plastics, Inc.

Oracle Packaging

Owens-Illinois de Venezuela

Owens-Illinois, Inc

Packaging India Private Limited (PIPL)

Paharpur 3P

Parry Enterprises India

PCI

PepsiCo

Pernod Ricard

Peruplast S.A.

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Piramal Glass Ltd

Placon Corporation

Plastech Group

Plastic Ingenuity Incorporated

Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC

Platinum Equity

Platinum Press

Polish Energy Partners S.A.

Polymer Packaging, Inc.

Prime Label and Packaging, LLC

Printpack Inc.

Prolamina Corporation

QPSI

Reed-Lane

Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.

Rpc Group Plc

SABMiller

Safety Syringes, Inc.,

Saturn Management Sp. Z o.o. (Saturn)

Saxco International.

Schott AG

Schott Pharmaceutical Packaging

Sealed Air Corporation

Sealstrip Corporation

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Sharp Packaging Services

Shield Pack, LLC

Shorewood

Sigma

Sigma Medical Supplies Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Solvay

Souza

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Tampas Hermticas Vedat

Techni-Chem

The Martland Holdings

Triveni Polymers Pvt Ltd

UDG Healthcare plc

Uniglobe

Verallia North America (VNA)

Verrerie du Languedoc SAS

Vetropack Solutions

Wayzata Investment Partners LLC

Wilden AG

Zhongshan Tian Cai Packaging Company

