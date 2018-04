Russia-based precious metals mining group, Polymetal will be provided with power from a solar facility currently under development by Russian solar module maker, Hevel. The project will be located in Russia's Far East, a region with limited access to electricity and transmission networks.Russian solar module producer and project developer, Hevel Solar, a joint venture between Russian industrial conglomerate Renova Group and nanotechnologies provider, JSC Rusnano, announced it will build a 1 MW solar power plant for Russia-based metals mining company, Polymetal. The solar facility will supply ...

