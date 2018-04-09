In partnership with online investment platform Lendahand Ethex, British off-grid power specialist BBOXX will seek to raise £2.5 million via a series of retail focused investment offers to garner funds for the roll out of its solar systems in a handful of African countries.An innovative crowdfunding scheme has today been launched to help tackle the issue of a lack of electricity access in many sub-Saharan African nations using affordable solar power. British company BBOXX, which has been a pioneer in the African off-grid solar space for the past few years, has partnered with online positive impact ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...