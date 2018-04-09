At 200 MW the project is not only by far the largest in the state, but would increase Indiana's current cumulative solar capacity by more than 70%. Sometimes change comes faster than you expect. After five years of a modest solar market, last Friday Indiana saw the signing of a solar contract for a single project which represents more than twice the capacity that the state has put online in any given year. Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, which buys power on behalf of 18 electric cooperatives in Indiana and Illinois, has signed a contract to buy the power from a proposed 200 MW solar ...

