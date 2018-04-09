SNAP Stock: Testing a Very Important Level of Price SupportThis is really a tumultuous market characterized by extreme levels of volatility as the market tries to come to grips with the notion of higher interest rates and the prospects of a trade war.These wild swings are difficult to stomach, and aside from a being a market best suited for traders, highly volatile markets are usually geared toward lower index values. I have been outlining stocks that are poised to move higher in this environment, but I am going to change things up a bit and focus on a stock that is in danger of plummeting. The one fact that cannot be disputed is that this current market is a weak one and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...