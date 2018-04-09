Dario Forte will Explain How Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Technology Can Perform Most Functions as Well as Humans

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced that its CEO Dario Forte will discuss the evolution of security automation at AGC's 14th Annual West Coast Information Security Broader Technology Growth Conference in San Francisco.

WHO: Dario Forte, founder and CEO of DFLabs, is a security incident response expert who has worked in Italian law enforcement and intelligence, and collaborated with US agencies on fraud and cybercrime investigations. He has co-authored several ISO Standards on incident investigation, digital forensic risk, and security incident management and response. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Milan and has presented to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, World Bank, NASA and IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force). WHAT: Security operations center (SOC) teams face three main challenges today: - How to monitor and manage the massive volume of alerts and incidents that are continuously generated by security products and threat intelligence feeds - How to achieve visibility into acute cyber threats and prioritize them - How to effectively accomplish this, along with remediation, with limited resources In this session, Dario will discuss how security automation has evolved and matured to the point where it can be used to handle many incident response functions typically performed by human analysts. He will present findings on Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) usage from organizations that have reduced incident resolution times by up to 90%, increased operations efficiency by 80% and increased management oversight by 300%. WHEN: Monday, April 16 at 12:15 PM PDT WHERE: AGC Partners' 14th West Coast Information Security Broader Technology Growth Conference, Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA in Parlor 9 HOW: Dario Forte will be at the upcoming RSA Conference in San Francisco. To schedule an in-person meeting at the conference or a phone conversation with him, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341. For more information about the AGC Conference, visit: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/561032/18/zoom=z.

About AGC Partners' Information Security Broader Technology Growth Conference

AGC's 14th West Coast Information Security Broader Technology Growth Conference will be held on Monday April 16th and Tuesday April 17th. Our conferences have become premier showcases for fast growing, predominately private technology companies. Throughout the two days, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule up to 32 one-on-one meetings with over 400 participating company CEOs and over 450 strategic buyers and growth equity investors that will be present. These one-on-one meetings are the core of our conference series. There will also be high-caliber panel discussions featuring renowned tech industry experts. For more information, visit: http://agcpartners.com/events/agcs-2018-information-security-broader-technology-growth-conference/

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005242/en/

Contacts:

Marc Gendron PR for DFLabs

Marc Gendron, 781-237-0341

marc@mgpr.net