Atos announces world first in Quantum computing

Atos Quantum Learning Machine can now simulate real Qubits

Paris, April 9, 2018 - Following on from the 4th meeting of the Atos Quantum Scientific Council held on Friday at its headquarters, Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces unprecedented simulation features in Quantum computing.

Atos QLM: simulating real Qubits for increased efficiency

Researchers at the Atos Quantum Laboratory have successfully modeled 'quantum noise' and as a result, simulation is more realistic than ever before, and is closer to fulfilling researchers' requirements.

The Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM) now has advanced quantum hardware modeling capabilities such as physics-based realistic qubit noise simulation and optimization of quantum software for real quantum processors.

Thanks to this innovation, Atos QLM users are now able to optimize their quantum algorithms on any targeted quantum hardware. This major step has been recognized by the Atos Quantum Scientific Council as a breakthrough in the quantum computing research field.

Following the meeting of the Atos Quantum Scientific Council, Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos, said:

"We are thrilled by the remarkable progress that the Atos Quantum program has delivered as of today. Since the launch of the Atos QLM in July 2017, the machine has benefited from continuous innovations by the Atos Quantum teams. By successfully modeling Quantum noise, researchers at the Atos Quantum Laboratory are now bringing simulation to a whole new dimension, ever closer to reality. This R&D breakthrough, supported by a world-class scientific Council, paves the way for researchers around the globe, enabling them today to test certain algorithms that will provide future quantum computers with their full capabilities, notably in artificial intelligence-related applications."

A worldwide commercial success for the Atos QLM

A mere nine months after its commercial launch, the Atos QLM - the world's most performing quantum simulator, capable of simulating up to 40 quantum bits (Qubits) - has been sold in several countries including the USA (Oak Ridge National Laboratory (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/deals-contracts-press-releases_2017_11_13/oak-ridge-national-laboratory-acquires-atos-quantum-learning-machine-support-us-department-energy-research)), France, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria, empowering major research programs in various sectors.

Quantum computing should make it possible, in the years to come, to deal with the explosion of data, which Big Data and the Internet of Things bring about. With its targeted and unprecedented compute acceleration capabilities, notably based on the exascale class supercomputer BullSequana (https://atos.net/fr/2016/communiques-de-presse/communiques-generaux_2016_04_12/pr-2016_04_12_01), quantum computing should also promote advances in deep learning, algorithmics and artificial intelligence for areas as varied as pharmaceuticals or new materials. To make progress on these topics, Atos intends to also put in place several partnerships with research centers and universities around the world.

For more information: Atos Quantum (https://atos.net/en/insights-and-innovation/atos-quantum)

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud | sylvie.raybaud@atos.net (mailto:sylvie.raybaud@atos.net) | +33 6 95 91 96 71 | @Sylvie_Raybaud (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)

Terence Zakka | terence.zakka@atos.net (mailto:terence.zakka@atos.net) | +33 1 73 26 40 76





Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2182820/843028.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

