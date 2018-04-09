Natural resource investor Armadale Capital said it had raise £0.963m through a placing of 58.4m new shares at 1.65 pence each with new and existing investors in the UK and Australia. The AIM-quoted investment company focused on natural resource projects in Africa said the funds raised will be used to commence work on a feasibility study at the Mahenge Liandu graphite project in Tanzania, ahead of an intended decision to mine in early 2019, together with funding working capital requirements. ...

