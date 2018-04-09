Oil and gas investor Solo Oil announced on Monday that it intends to test a second target at its Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Contract (Ruvuma PSC) project in Tanzania with the construction of a new well. The planned Chikumbi-1 well will be developed by site operator Aminex plc and will target the same reservoir as the Ntorya-1 and Ntorya-2 wells, as well testing a deeper target at a depth of approximately 3,400 metres. Neil Ritson, chairman of Solo Oil, said: "We are pleased that plans to drill at ...

