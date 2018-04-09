Business parks operator Sirius Real Estate saw strong tenant demand, combined with specific asset management initiatives, generate an "encouraging increase" in organic rental growth over its most recent trading year. Sirius told investors on Monday that it expects its results for the year ended 31 March to be in line with market expectations, something it highlighted as a "particularly good performance" given the disposal of approximately 103m of mature assets throughout the year. Total ...

