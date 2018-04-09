Planning-led wealth management firm AFH Financial Group announced the completion of the acquisition of the client portfolios of Lifetime Investment and Seminar Services based in South Yorkshire on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said that, following the acquisition, the clients of Lifetime Investment and Seminar Services would be serviced by existing AFH advisers, and the principle Mark Penty would retire. Under the terms of the acquisition, the maximum purchase price was £0.5m, dependent on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...