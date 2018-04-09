French Connection Group, together with Jamie and Jessica Seaton, have entered into an agreement conditional upon French Connection shareholder approval to sell the entire issued share capital of Toast Mail Order to Bestseller United for gross proceeds of £23.3m, the group announced on Monday. The London-listed firm said the disposal would comprise consideration of £21.3m payable in cash on completion, and the distribution to the sellers by way of a pre-completion dividend of surplus cash on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...