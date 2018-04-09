OneView Group, an AIM-listed provider of digital point of sale (POS), has signed a multi-year SaaS agreement with Australia Post for its loud POS framework and enterprise promotions module, to support a mobile point of sale solution. The agreement will continue the work completed during a proof of concept conducted from November 2017 to March 2018, and will deliver a foundational sales and service platform designed to re-invent the customer experience at selected outlets across their network. ...

