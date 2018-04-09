Markets in Asia finished higher on Monday, with investors turning a blind eye to losses on Wall Street on Friday which came on the back of a week of tense trade developments between the US and China. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 0.51% at 21,678.26, as the yen weakened 0.07% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.01. The broader Topix index also saw good gains, rising 0.38%, with losses in the oil and coal sector more than offset by positive movements among financial plays and ...

