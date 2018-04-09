Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ferro's Q4 Top-Line Surged 34.2% Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: OMNOVA Solutions Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the three months ended December 31, 2017, Ferro reported net sales of $377.54 million, which came in above the $281.34 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's net sales numbers outperformed market expectations of $338.23 million.

The specialty chemicals Company reported a loss from continuing operations of $8.55 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $20.60 million, or $0.25 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's same period. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders grew to $24.56 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from $22.67 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.28 per diluted share.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based Company's net sales came in at $1.40 billion during the full year FY17 compared to $1.15 billion in FY16. The Company's income from continuing operations grew to $57.77 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in FY17 from $44.56 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company posted an adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $110.22 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, in FY17, rising from $92.93 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the last year.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, Ferro's adjusted cost of sales was $269.54 million, up from $193.36 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total adjusted gross profit came in at $108.01 million, or 28.6% of net sales, in Q4 FY17 versus $90.94 million, or 31.3% of net sales, in the year ago comparable period. The Company spent $67.74 million on adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) in Q4 FY17 compared to $54.15 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted operating profit increased to $40.27 million, or 10.7% of net sales, during Q4 FY17 from $36.79 million, or 12.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at $54.31 million, or 14.4% of net sales, in Q4 FY17 versus $45.22 million, or 16.1% of net sales, in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

Ferro's Performance Coatings segment's net sales grew to $169.48 million in the reported quarter from $127.82 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the segment's adjusted gross profit also increased to $42.70 million in Q4 FY17 from $36.81 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's Performance Colors and Glass segment reported net sales of $123.92 million, rising from $94.57 million Q4 FY16. Moreover, the segment's adjusted gross profit came in at $42.70 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $36.81 million in Q4 FY16.

Ferro's Color Solutions segment's net sales were $84.14 million in Q4 FY17 versus $58.95 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the segment's gross profit came in at $26.15 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $18.87 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q4 FY17, Ferro's net cash flow provided by operating activities was $50.10 million compared to $55.89 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. At the close of books on December 31, 2017, Ferro had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $63.55 million versus $45.58 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt increased to $726.49 million as on December 31, 2017, from $557.18 million as on December 31, 2016.

Earnings Guidance

For the full year FY18, Ferro expects net sales to grow in the range of 13.0% to 13.5% y-o-y. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of $270 million to $275 million, while its adjusted EPS is projected to be in the band of $1.55 to $1.60 for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Ferro's stock declined 1.30%, ending the trading session at $23.51.

Volume traded for the day: 640.07 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 425.42 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 4.26%; and past twelve-month period - up 55.59%

After last Friday's close, Ferro's market cap was at $1.97 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.44.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors