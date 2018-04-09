Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp.: Novus' CEO Featured in Prominent Cannabis Magazine

Detailing the Business Model of Novus' Cannabis Insurance

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp. (OTC PINK: NDEV), through its wholly owned subsidiary WCIG Insurance Services, Inc., is a diversified insurance entity in health, liability, annuity and accident, and, the nation's first carrier/aggregator offering a supplemental cannabis health plan, today is proud to be featured in Pot Network Magazine.

The article titled "Pot Stocks and Cannabis Insurance: A Cannabis Stock Report Exclusive With Novus Chairman Frank Labrozzi", can be accessed here: https://www.potnetwork.com/news/pot-stocks-and-cannabis-insurance-cannabis-stock-report-exclusive-novus-chairman-frank-labrozzi

The article features a detailed question and answers of Novus Cannabis MedPlan business model and CEO, Frank Labrozzi, his thoughts on the cannabis industry in the United States and Canada.

Pot Network Magazine is a widely read Denver-based magazine, which is touted to be a valuable source for marijuana industry financial and business news. They are one of the reputable sources for cannabis related investment information, stock updates, business reports, and more. Novus CEO Frank Labrozzi, commented, "I want to thank Ayanna Rutherford and her staff for their professionalism and the opportunity to give Novus detailed exposure on our business model and we invite you to read the article."

Other due diligence can be found here:

For more information, please visit: http://www.getnovusnow.com

Financial Filings: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NDEV/filings

Learn How Insurance Companies Are Evaluated: http://bit.ly/2ddIYva

A detailed list of benefits of Novus Cannabis MedPlan can be found here: https://www.getnovusnow.com/ndev/investor_page

About Novus

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (NDEV), through its subsidiary WCIG Insurance, provides health insurance and related insurance solutions within the wellness and medical marijuana industries in states where legal programs exist. Novus has developed its infrastructure within many lines of the insurance business such as, health, property & casualty, life, accident and fixed annuities.

Novus medical cannabis benefits package will work as outside developers and will not cultivate, handle, transport grow, extract, dispense, put up for sale, put on the market, vend, deliver, supply, circulate, or trade cannabis or any substances that violate the United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future and will continue to follow state and federal laws. The statements made about specific products have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. All information provided on these press releases or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from your physician or other health care professional. Once a push notification is competed the transaction is solely between the state-licensed dispensary and the registered patient.

The state laws are in conflict with the federal Controlled Substances Act. The current administration has effectively stated that it is not an efficient use of resources to direct federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute those lawfully abiding by state designated laws, allowing the use and distribution of medical marijuana. However, there is no guarantee that the current administration, nor any future administration, will not change this policy and decide to enforce the federal laws strongly. Any such change in the federal government's enforcement of current federal laws could cause significant financial changes to Novus. While we do not intend to harvest, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis related products, we may be harmed by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Changes in financial condition or business model can happen. Novus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Frank Labrozzi

frank@ndev.biz

855-228-7355

Investors:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

917-658-7878

