Jaguar Health, Inc.: Recent Publications Indicate that Diarrhea is a Significant and Serious Issue in HIV

Article in the Journal AIDS Care Shows That Patients with Diarrhea Have Poor Adherence to Their Antiretroviral Therapy (ARV) Regimen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), a human health company developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), announced today that two recently published articles that present data on gastrointestinal issues in people living with HIV (PLWH) indicate that diarrhea is a real and significant issue in HIV. The articles appeared in A&U Magazine and the journal AIDS Care.

The first article, titled 'Absorb This!', which was published online on March 29, 2018 by A&U Magazine, a national, nonprofit HIV/AIDS publication, provides a recap of data from a study presented at the 9th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science in July 2017, and states that 'A reduction in incidences of diarrhea has been found to have an important impact on a person's quality of life, their physical health and the absorption of ARVs.'

The second study, published in AIDS Care online in February 2018, examined the relationship between gastrointestinal symptom attribution, bothersomeness, and ARV adherence among adults with HIV1. In the study, which assessed 235 people living with HIV who were starting or continuing on ARV therapy, a significant prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms was reported, specifically diarrhea, bloating, and nausea in 35%, 36%, and 17% of patients, respectively. Also, 50% of the patients rated each of these GI symptoms as bothersome or very bothersome. Moreover, for those patients who perceived diarrhea to be related to their ARVs, there was a significantly lower adherence to their ARV regimen.

About A&U Magazine

The mission of A&U Magazine (http://aumag.org), which was founded in 1991, is to collect, archive, publish and distribute the growing body of art, activism, and current events emanating from the AIDS pandemic. The recently published 'Absorb This!' article in A&U Magazine was co-authored by Dr. Gary Blick, MD, and Jeannie Wraight.

About Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Francisco-based Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Napo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals on a global basis.

For more information about Napo, please visit napopharma.com. For more information about Jaguar, visit jaguar.health.

1Holly Swan, Joel I. Reisman, Sarah E. McDannold, Mark E. Glickman, D.Keith McInnes & Allen L. Gifford (2018): The relationship between gastrointestinal symptom attribution, bothersomeness, and antiretroviral adherence among adults with HIV, AIDS Care, DOI: 10.1080/09540121.2018.1437254

Contact:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.