ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Showcase Photoacoustic Imaging Technology at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 14-18 in Chicago

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has been invited to demonstrate its Nexus-128+ preclinical research instrument at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018 being held on April 14-18, 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

ENDRA will showcase its latest photoacoustic computed tomography system, the Nexus 128+, with proprietary 3D imaging technology in Booth #3446. For a full list of exhibitors, click here.

The Nexus 128 has become a valuable research tool for studying in vivo mouse models of oncologic disease. It combines the most compelling features of optical imaging and ultrasound to form images with both high optical contrast and high ultrasound resolution at depth. Various endogenous and exogenous absorbers can serve as photoacoustic contrast agents, which enables the visualization and quantification of tumor vasculature, volume, tumor heterogeneity, oxygen saturation, hemoglobin concentration, as well as tumor-targeting molecular probes and putative therapeutic agents.

The Nexus 128+ is equipped with a unique rotating hemispherical array of ultrasound transducers which enables it to acquire complete 3D volumetric image sets in as little as three seconds. As such, The Nexus 128+ is particularly well suited for studying the uptake/perfusion of exogenous, tumor-targeting compounds over time, with exceptional spatial and temporal resolution.

"ENDRA's development of preclinical photoacoustic CT scanners used by global research scientists underscores our commitment to commercializing leading edge tools, and our plan to bring to market a disruptive technology for the clinical market in 2018," said Francois Michelon, ENDRA's CEO.

"By leveraging our experience with Nexus 128+ technology, ENDRA is developing a more powerful Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound, TAEUS™, for clinical use. Substituting radio frequencies for the near-infrared light of Nexus 128, we've created a system that can overlay new information on conventional ultrasound - showing tissue temperature, composition, vasculature and perfusion in real time," concluded Michelon.

About American Association for Cancer Research

The AACR is the oldest and largest scientific organization in the world focused on every aspect of high-quality, innovative cancer research. Its reputation for scientific breadth and excellence attract the premier researchers in the field. The programs and services of the AACR foster the exchange of knowledge and new ideas among scientists dedicated to cancer research, provide training opportunities for the next generation of cancer researchers, and increase public understanding of cancer. For more information, click here.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA's Photo-Acoustic Nexus-128 system is currently used by leading global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. ENDRA's next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound ("TAEUS") will enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only on CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, which affects over 1 billion people globally. ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

