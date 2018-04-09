Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, reports significant development within its services division as its wholly owned subsidiary, High Eye Aerial Imaging ("High Eye") sees growth from Global UAV's strategic investment and restructuring of operations.

High Eye will soon be mobilizing to complete a UAV survey contract on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. The company also recently completed survey and videography work at an operating mine site in Northern Canada.

In addition to securing both international and high-profile clients, High Eye has been successful in growing its operations and has expanded its fleet with the addition of three new UAVs. High Eye also welcomed Jean-François Dionne, an accomplished UAV professional, to manage operations, sales and business development for the company.





Jean-François Dionne Proudly Displays Some of the New High Eye Aerial Survey Equipment

About Jean-François Dionne

Jean-François Dionne is an accomplished GIS/Geomatics specialist. He has developed a broad base of technical expertise in all areas of spatial technologies during his 20-year career. Mr. Dionne has worked in various areas of geospatial sciences, including UAS integrations. He has a global perspective on the recent evolution and future direction of geomatics.

Over the last 10 years, Jean-François has focused his career in various aspects of UAV/UAS technology, including design and build, data collection, technical sales and support for senseFly (a leading UAV manufacturer), regulatory and compliance work, as well as advanced flight operations in areas of large scale mining, aggregate operations, highway/roadway construction, infrastructure inspection and environmental studies.

Mr. Dionne has been involved in many aspects of technical land surveying using advanced tools such as airborne and terrestrial LiDAR, multibeam and sub-bottom bathymetry systems, and various configurations of multi-constellation GNSS systems. He has worked on numerous data review and technology assessment projects utilizing traditional mapping and modern communications systems to enhance stakeholder consultation and facilitate project information and delivery.

"We are very pleased with the recent developments and rate of growth at High Eye. The addition of new clients, equipment and key personnel reflects well on the growth and success of the company. This progress is a direct result of the recent restructuring, guidance and investment into High Eye provided by Global UAV. The upcoming survey in St. Lucia is an example of the strong international demand for their innovative technology and professional services. We are also extremely fortunate to have Jean-François Dionne join High Eye. His previous experience as a distributor and technology integrator for senseFly will leverage the High Eye Aerial division into new, difficult to access markets and business opportunities. He is a highly respected UAV industry professional and brings substantial value to the entire company and Global UAV group," stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

About High Eye Aerial Imaging

High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc specializes in low altitude, high definition aerial imaging, infrared, LiDAR and videography services. High Eye offers a cost-effective alternative to manned aircraft surveys for a variety of applications in the fields of engineering, construction, aggregates and mining, environmental planning and monitoring, agriculture, forestry, and inspection.

High Eye is equipped to provide a variety of services including 2D and 3D Ortho mosaics, DEM & DSM (Digital Elevation & Surface Models), aerial surveying, geographically referenced mapping, aerial photogrammetry, aerial topographical mapping, low angle obliques, stockpile volume estimation, HD aerial photos and video from any angle.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services, and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, service provider and regulatory divisions.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that, when fully integrated, will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

