Body By G has Moved to a New and Larger Gym Facility in Leinster

Thanks to the New Location, Body By G has More than Twice the Room for New Equipment and Can Work with More Clients than Ever

DUBLIN, LEINSTER / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / The founders of Body By G, a gym that offers Semi Private Personal Training, are pleased to announce that they have just moved into a new and larger facility. Thanks to the bigger location in Leinster, Body By G now has twice the room for their valued clients, all-new equipment and they can offer more spots in their state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To read some of the many positive testimonials from happy clients who have transformed their physiques and health at Body By G, please check out https://bodybyg.ie/testimonials/.

As a company spokesperson noted, unlike huge commercial gyms that can seem intimidating and impersonal, the friendly and experienced staff at Body By G strives to provide their clients with the personalized attention they need to succeed. Along with their approach to flexible dieting, nutrition advice and positive mindset coaching, Body By G helps each client make a positive lifestyle change.

"Our highly skilled coaches, body transformation formulas, nutrition programs, support structures, body composition tracking, personalized coaching and accountability checkpoints are designed to do one thing - transform your body and change your life," the spokesperson noted, adding that instead of offering a "quick fix" approach, they help teach their clients a positive and lifelong approach to healthy habits.

"We pride ourselves on selecting the best the fitness industry has to offer when it comes to experience, knowledge, passion, personality and a genuine care for our culture and members."

Anyone who would like to learn more about Body By G's 28 Day Transformation Challenge or the Fit Over 50 program, or to get a tour of the facility, is welcome to contact the staff by phone or email, or through the short contact form on the website.

About Body By G:

At Body By G they provide their clients with real results. They know what it takes to get people the results they are after and they are 100 percent dedicated to helping their clients achieve their goals. The 4 pillars of the programs that bring their clients success are Mindset, Nutrition, Training, and Accountability. Their team of world-class coaches will take people every step of the way to achieving the results they are after. They pride themselves on their incredible community of like-minded individuals who are motivated to transform their lives, and they are all there to support each other. For more information, please visit https://bodybyg.ie/.

Body By G

Unit K1, Centrepoint

Rosemount Business Park

Blanchardstown

Dublin, Leinster

Contact:

Tanika Salvidge

tanika@bodybyg.ie

0892573495

SOURCE: Body By G