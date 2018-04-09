Amica Mutual Named Best Auto Insurance Company in America by InsurancePanda.com

Amica Mutual Topped Insurance Panda's New List of the 25 Best Car Insurance Companies in America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / The founders of InsurancePanda.com, a car insurance quote comparison website based in New York City, are pleased to announce that they have just finished their reviews of the 25 best auto insurance firms in the country. After conducting extensive research, Insurance Panda is pleased to name Amica Mutual as the best auto insurance company in the United States.

To read the new article in its entirety and learn more about Amica Mutual as well as the other 24 insurance companies that were selected by InsurancePanda.com as the best in America, please check out http://www.insurancepanda.com/3635/the-25-best-auto-insurance-companies-in-america/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Insurance Panda understand that choosing the right car insurance company can be a challenging process. With so many options from which to choose, it can be time consuming and overwhelming to research all of the different companies.

"How are you supposed to know which company best fits your needs? Are the premiums offered considered to be cheap? How is the customer service if I need any assistance?" asked the company spokesperson, adding that these questions, combined with a desire to provide drivers with the information they need to help select the best car insurance company for them, inspired the founders to compile the in-depth list.

As the new article notes, Amica Mutual is the oldest auto insurance company in the United States. Founded in 1907, the company sells policies to drivers in all 50 states. In addition to their perfect claims satisfaction score through the JD Power "Auto Insurance Claims Satisfaction Study," Amica Mutual was found to have a low number of customer complaints, as well as a team of friendly and helpful online advisors who can guide people in selecting a policy. The "cons" for Amica Mutual are fairly minor, the new article notes; for example, the company has a relatively small range of towing and labor coverage choices. Overall, Amica Mutual was given a score of 901 out of 1,000 by JD Power and a letter grade of A+ from AM Best Financial.

Other companies that are included in the new article include USAA, Auto-Owners Insurance, GEICO, The Hartford and many others.

