Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company developing the wireless sugarBEAT non-invasive glucose monitoring system for adjunctive use by persons with diabetes, today announced that Bashir Timol, current Director of Strategy Corporate Development, has been named Chief Business Officer, effective immediately.

In this newly-created position, Mr. Timol will oversee Nemaura Medical's corporate development and strategic planning. Mr. Timol will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

"Bashir has brought significant business expertise to Nemaura Medical since our inception. As our Chief Business Officer, he can provide critical leadership as the commercialization of sugarBEAT draws closer." said Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of Nemaura.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible glucose monitoring system for adjunctive use by persons with diabetes. SugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, with an app displaying glucose readings. For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com and www.SugarBEAT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura Medical's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

