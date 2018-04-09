Global Digital Pen Market Expected to Reach $815.78 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled,Digital Pen Market by Platform Type (Android, iOS, Windows), Technology (Camera digital pen, Accelerometer digital pen, trackball digital pen, and Others), and End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,the digital pen market was valued at $326.79 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $815.78 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Digital pen is a writing instrument that allows the user to digitally capture handwritten notes or drawing, provides and used in conjunction with a digital notebook, smartphones, or tablets. Increase in government spending on digitization drives the demand for digital pen.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4534

In 2016, android segment dominated the digital pen market in platform type segment, in terms of revenue. Moreover, camera digital pen segment witnessed significant growth, due to intuitive design, require minimal training, and effortless data transmission facility.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the digital pen market in 2016, accounting for around 37.70% share, owing to surge in demand for digital creativity across media & journalism industry and rapid digitization has contributed to the growth of the digital pen market in this region. Furthermore, increase in adoption of BYOD policy across various end user such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others drive the market across the country.

The report features a competitive scenario of the digital pen market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, HP Enterprise Development, Livescribe Inc., Moleskine, NeoLab Convergence, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Wacom, and Xcallibre. These players have adopted competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4534

Key Findings of the Digital Pen Market

The android digital pen market segment accounted for the highest share of the global digital pen market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 14.40% from 2017 to 2023.

Camera digital pen generated the highest revenue, accounting for $122.4 million in 2016.

in 2016. The others segment across the end user is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1âŸ¨855âŸ©550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com