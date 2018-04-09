Capacity Management Market Worth 1,557.9 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Capacity Management Market by Component (Solutions, and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, and SMES), Deployment Type (Cloud, and On-Premises), Vertical (IT, Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market size is expected to grow from USD 597.5 Million to USD 1,557.9 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 65 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Capacity Management Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/capacity-management-analytics-market-147337932.html

The increasing complexities of IT resources and high need of achieving business agility in various industry verticals have led to the adoption of capacity management solutions. With an increase in the adoption of cloud-based capacity management solutions and services among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the Capacity Management Market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

Application capacity management under the solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The application capacity management subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of internet services and the advent of new technologies have boosted the use of user and enterprise applications among customers. Application capacity management solutions help organizations enhance their productivity through effective utilization and management of IT resources. These solutions offer the effective monitoring of user requests and application performances to avoid application outages.

On-premises deployment type is expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period.

The on-premises deployment type is expected to dominate the Capacity Management Market between 2018 and 2023. On-premises solutions are delivered for a one-time license fee, along with a service agreement. As the on-premises deployment type requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, only those organizations that can afford its deployment cost usually deploy this model. Therefore, the SMEs often face the dilemma of choosing between cloud and on-premises solutions. The on-premises deployment model offers several advantages, such as system and data control and dedicated maintenance and support staff.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Capacity Management Market

North America is expected to hold the largest market size, as this region is extremely responsive toward the adoption of latest technological advancements. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, and has become a new hotspot for capacity management vendors as a revenue generating region. Furthermore, Europe is expected to be another revenue generating region for capacity management vendors

Major vendors that offer capacity management solutions and services across the globe include IBM (US), BMC Software(US), CA Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Riverbed Technology (US), HPE (US), TEOCO (US), VMware (US), Sumerian (Scotland), Syncsort (US), TeamQuest (US), Nlyte Software (US), CPT Global (Australia), Neubrain (US), Axway (US), IDERA (US), SolarWinds Worldwide (US), Turbonomic (US), Aspire Technology (Ireland), ASG Technologies (US), ManageEngine- IT division of Zoho Corp (US), Planview (US), and HelpSystems (US).

