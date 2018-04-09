sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.04.2018 | 15:49
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 9

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Boothman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCity Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
b)LEI549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of no par value


JE00B6RMDP68
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares by Grey Label Limited of which the sole joint shareholders are John Boothman and his wife.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
186.80p13,300
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction9 April 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

© 2018 PR Newswire