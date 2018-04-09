Local Entrepreneur Barry Ehlert Plans to Disrupt the Retail Frozen Yogurt Market with Patented Robotic Vending Technology

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - Reis & Irvy's, Inc. (www.reisandirvys.com), a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTQB: VEND) (www.gennextbrands.com) , announced today its recently appointed Canadian licensees have secured a franchise agreement representing over $5.2M, if certain purchase objectives are met, for two of Canada's largest markets. Local investor and entrepreneur, Barry Ehlert, will have exclusive rights to all Reis & Irvy's locations throughout Edmonton and Calgary.

Launched in 2016, Reis & Irvy's frozen yogurt vending robot has pre-sold over 1,000 units worth an estimated $40 million in deferred revenues and is scheduled for mass rollout by manufacturing partner, Flex Ltd., beginning in April 2018. Reis & Irvy's units are capable of delivering frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato, acai, frozen ice and custard with toppings within 60 seconds or less. Designed to disrupt brick and mortar frozen yogurt concepts, Reis & Irvy's is a self-contained, labor-free retail store placed within high traffic locations such as amusement parks, hotels, movie studios, malls, airports, theatres and other attractions.

As part of its obligations to Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, the Canada licensees, Brett Beninger, Keegan Downer and Alex Statten, owners of Reis & Irvy's Canada, must purchase a minimum of 500 total units during the 5-year term which equates to approximately $18,120,000 in future revenues. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/generation-next-franchise-brands-announces-120000558.html. This particular sale, in only the licensees' first three months of actual trading, represents 16% of the total purchase objectives which equates to approximately $2,900,000.

"We selected Barry Ehlert for his ability to understand the ever-changing business world. He has a proven track record of success in multiple types of businesses and we are extremely pleased with this partnership," said Beninger, Reis & Irvy's Canadian master licensee and the President of Reis & Irvy's Canada.

Barry Ehlert is a business builder and an entrepreneur at heart. He has won awards at Brigham Young University for his business plans, including the "Business in Calgary Leaders" award in 2015, and he was recently nominated for the "Avenue Magazine Top 40 Under 40" list. Ehlert recently worked in the redevelopment of several golf courses, including the Harvest Hills Golf Course and Mickelson National Golf Club, in Calgary. He is currently working on a retail development project which is the result of reconfiguring one of his golf and real estate assets.

"I love this product," said Ehlert. "The brick and mortar frozen yogurt and ice cream retail industry in Canada is ready for this kind of unattended and very disruptive vending technology developed by the wonderful team at Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. I'm also extremely excited to work with Brett and Keegan, representing the Reis & Irvy's brand."

In addition to his golf course businesses, Ehlert owns a boutique marketing company and has a partnership with a luxury home builder in Calgary. With all of his business prowess and connections throughout Canada, Ehlert is sure to redefine the frozen yogurt industry through disruption.

Nick Yates, Chairman and Founder of Generation Next, was equally excited about the deal with Ehlert, "This sale speaks volumes to the potential of our international licensing program, which has only just begun. Additionally, this deal showcases the appeal of our patented technology in other markets outside the United States. As a group, our master Canadian licensee and Reis & Irvy's have once again attracted an amazing entrepreneur to validate what is such an exciting product. We will continue working hard to build more shareholder value outside the U.S. via similar programs."

For more information on the revolutionary Frozen Yogurt Robots or to learn more about how you can own your own Reis & Irvy's Frozen Yogurt Robot franchise, visit the Reis & Irvy's website at www.reisandirvys.com or call toll free 888-902-7558. Follow us on Twitter @Reisnirvys, on Facebook @reisandirvys and on Instagram @reisnirvys.

