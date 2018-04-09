This is a reminder of the previously communicated new segment MICs for Norwegian shares: IT - INET Nordic - New segment MICs for Norwegian shares (18/18)



Nasdaq Stockholm AB will allocate additional segment Market Identifier Codes (MIC) for Norwegian shares traded on First North Sweden.



Two new segment MIC codes will be used for Auction on Demand (MOSE) and Nordic@Mid (DOSE) trades, replacing the current MIC "ONSE". MIC "ONSE" will still be used for all other than Auction on Demand and Nordic@Mid trades.



Note that Operating MIC "XSTO" is not changing for these segments and remains as it is.



MIC codes



The Market Identifier Code (MIC) a unique identification code used to identify among other exchanges, trading platforms and markets. The MIC is a four alpha character code, and is defined in ISO 10383.



MICs are included as execution venue MIC Codes in FIX execution messages - LastMkt [30], ITCH and NLS and GLIMPSE Order Book Directory messages and Basic Data messages in GCF (TIP).



INET identifiers



New segment MICs on trade messages are applicable for instruments traded on following INET market segments:



INET market segment name INET market segment Lit MIC AOD MIC Nordic@Mid MIC sequent no



First North NOK 195 ONSE MOSE DOSE



Protocol specifications



There are no changes in protocol specifications due to this change. INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information web site.



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model will not be affected.



Time Schedule



-- INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 - March 20 -- INET Production - April 16, 2018



Testing access



Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4 Test environments.



Support and configuration



For technical questions and configuration, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410,



E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Stockholm AB



