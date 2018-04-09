WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, has been recognized with CNBC Asia's India Disruptor of the Year award. The 'Disruptor' award recognizes business leaders in Asia who have made a significant contribution to their respective industries through innovative thinking and strategic vision.

"It is an honor to receive this award from the CNBC Group. This recognition reflects the contributions of over 35,000 employees at WNS, who tirelessly work to accomplish one goal -- Outperformance," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "WNS' ground-breaking vertical approach has completely changed the BPM industry. As a result, today WNS is firmly positioned as one of the fastest growing and most impactful BPM companies in the space."

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of December 31, 2017, WNS had 35,657 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

