Adaptive Medias' Partnership with Cryptocurrency Pioneer PlutusX Builds Advisory Board to Support Launch of New Crypto-Asset Platform and Token Sale

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTC PINK: ADTM), to be soon renamed as "The Perfect Circle, Inc." as part of its plan to reinvent itself as a cryptocurrency financier initially for the cannabis industry, today announced that it has added five seasoned executives to its newly created Advisory Board. The Company's management team will work closely with its Advisory Board, which will provide strategic input and guidance, as the Company prepares for the launch of its crypto-asset platform and highly-anticipated Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

"Our partnership with PlutusX, one of the pioneers of crypto-assets, is expected to significantly benefit from the council it will be receiving from its newly created world-class Advisory Board," said John B. Strong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adaptive Medias, Inc. "The success of our business plan will be contingent on our unique crypto-asset and blockchain technologies coupled with the expertise that these five industry heavyweights will bring to the table."

The five appointments to the newly created Advisory Board include Alex Mostoufi, Founder of Me.com which was acquired by Apple in 2007; Sukwhinder Singh, CEO of the third largest security company in the United States; Kevin McDonald, who has over 30 years of high-level investment banking and international consulting experience; Chris Hoyle, who will be crucial in introducing A-List celebrities to support our ICO; and Candice Lee Owens, one of the premier corporate and securities attorneys whose role will be of particular importance given the current regulatory environment facing cryptocurrency companies.

Alex Mostoufi - CTO at MiTu

Alex has over 30 years of experience in product, technology, and design. He has gained a very broad and multi-faceted experience by helping shape products across various platforms including web, TV, mobile and browser applications.

He is passionate about product conceptualization and innovation. Alex looks at problems from a holistic point of view, understands the market trends/needs, uses data and insights to identify opportunities to not only create differentiated experiences but also improve existing products.

Alex is also the founder of Me.com which was acquired by Apple Inc. in 2008.

Sukwinder Singh

Sukwinder serves as the CEO of Yogi Tea, KIIT holding, and as the former CEO of Akal security, the third largest security company in the nation. His connections to major "movers and shakers" within the business world are expected to support PlutusX's immediate launch and rapid expansion. His experience in building, scaling and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses is expected to guide PlutusX's management team.

Kevin McDonald - Partner, McDonald Lehner

Kevin's 30 years of investment banking, consulting, private equity and international business as a Partner at McDonald Lehner will prove to be a significant benefit to PlutusX's capital needs as it rolls out its expansion strategy.

Kevin began his career with the Boston Consulting Group and later Fletcher Spaght, Inc., where he advised clients in a wide variety of industries. Kevin founded ITCA Europe Ltd. in Poland, an investment banking and consulting firm serving the newly opened East Bloc.

He also advised the U.S. Department of State concerning privatization in Russia. He later served as President and CEO of the Defense Enterprise Fund, a venture capital firm focusing on the former Soviet Union. Kevin holds a B.A. in Latin American Studies from Vanderbilt University and M.B.A. from Northwestern University.

Chris Hoyle - Celebrity Manager

Chris has worked in the celebrity management industry for over seven years, building direct connections with Hollywood's A-List celebrities. The Company's team plans on utilizing his experience with branding and his connection with influencers for a variety of marketing and advertising programs.

Candice Lee Owens

Candice is a corporate and securities attorney specializing in entity formation, corporate governance, contracts, capital raising, asset transfers and corporate restructuring. She is a native of Northern California. Candice graduated magna cum laude from Santa Clara University School of Law, where she was Senior Articles Editor for the Santa Clara Computer & High Technology Law Journal. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, San Diego.

About Adaptive Medias, Inc. (To Be Renamed The Perfect Circle)

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTC PINK: ADTM) will soon be renamed as The Perfect Circle, Inc. as part of the Company's transition into a pure cannabis play. The Company's new cryptocurrency division will focus on developing and launching alternative payment methods, including developing a solution to address the banking issues facing the emerging cannabis industry. The Company is currently in the process of strengthening its management team in advance of a global debut of its new technology. For additional information, please dial 855-FUND-420.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adaptive Medias, Inc. has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect Adaptive Medias' current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Adaptive Medias' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Adaptive Medias undertakes no obligation to update or provide advice in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information contained in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

