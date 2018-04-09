sprite-preloader
09.04.2018 | 16:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Change of name to Panther Metals Plc

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC
("Company')

9 April 2018

Change of name to Panther Metals Plc

The Company is pleased to announce that the Isle of Man Companies Registry has issued a change of name certificate on 4 April 2018 to the Company, and the name change to Panther Metals Plc ("Panther Metals') has become effective immediately.

The ticker (PALM) and ISIN number (IM00BGM0X339) will continue to remain the same.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:


The Company
PANTHER METALS PLC
Darren Hazelwood, Non-Executive Director


+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller		+44 (0) 7469 0930

Company Broker
SI Capital Limited
Nick Emerson
+44 (0) 1483 413 500

