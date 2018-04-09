London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Change of name to Panther Metals Plc

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC

("Company')

9 April 2018

Change of name to Panther Metals Plc

The Company is pleased to announce that the Isle of Man Companies Registry has issued a change of name certificate on 4 April 2018 to the Company, and the name change to Panther Metals Plc ("Panther Metals') has become effective immediately.

The ticker (PALM) and ISIN number (IM00BGM0X339) will continue to remain the same.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

