Leading market research firm Technavio has announced a whopping 20% off on all their reports under health and wellness sector for this entire month to support World Health Day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005859/en/

Technavio has announced 20% discount on all their health and wellness sector reports to support World Health Day. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2018 World Health Day slogan, 'Health for all,' is a move by WHO towards achieving essential quality health services without facing financial hardship. WHO is calling all world leaders to commit to concrete steps to improve global health by achieving universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere, which is also the World Health Day theme for this year.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

With the healthcare costs as one of its major challenges, Technavio market researchers are deep-diving into the health and wellness sector to list out the many factors that are expected to drive growth during the forecast period. They analyzed several markets in this sector, including popular topics such as adult diapers, intravenous solutions, herbal supplements, teeth whitening products, feminine hygiene products, contact lens, facial aesthetics, electric toothbrush, and many more. These market research reports will cover the vast market opportunities available and the various challenges faced by the players in the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, "The market consists of well-established international and regional players who are constantly competing for the top position. Factors such as product reliability and product pricing remain a top priority to stay ahead in this market space. Product innovation and government support will also play as major factors to boost market growth."

Some of the key focus areas in a Technavio report are:

Market size and forecast

Market landscape

Market segmentation

Key trends

Drivers and challenges

Regional landscape

Vendor analysis

Top vendor offerings

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for freeView Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005859/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com