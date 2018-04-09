sprite-preloader
Rail-VeyorMaterial Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle's Goldex Mine

SUDBURY, Ontario, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Rail-Veyor Technologies Global Inc. is proud to announce that its Rail-Veyor system is now hauling all the production material at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) Goldex Mine in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada for their Deep 1 project. Installation of the energy-efficient 3 km underground system began as part of Goldex's new Deep 1 project which was started up in July 2017.

The Rail-Veyor system was installed to haul material at lower operational costs than other alternatives such as trucks or conveyors. As mine production has ramped up, a total of six Rail-Veyor trains are being used in a fully automated and synchronized operation.

"We're very pleased that we were able to successfully provide this safe, green, and efficient system for Agnico's Goldex Mine," says Frank Ward, V.P. Sales and Marketing for Rail-Veyor. "Now that this industry-leading technology is operational and hauling the Deep 1 production material, Agnico Eagle will continue to benefit with every load."

About Rail-Veyor

Rail-Veyor Technologies Global Inc. (RVTG) providesbulk material handlingsolutions worldwide to the mining and aggregate industries. RVTG's environmentally-friendly Rail-Veyor technology can cost-effectively transport ore, coal, aggregate, waste materials, wood chips, and other industrial bulk materials over long distances. This include complex routes, covering difficult surface topographies, as well as underground in mining applications. RVTG's head office is in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, with regional offices in the U.S. Midwest.

To learn more, or to schedule a tour of a Rail-Veyor installation, please go torailveyor.com.

For more information contact:
Frank Ward, Vice President Sales & Marketing
fward@railveyor.com
+1-705-692-0450; Toll-free: 1-844-288-0450 x302


© 2018 PR Newswire