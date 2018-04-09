Shares in satellite firm Avanti Communications fell by almost a third on Monday after the AIM-quoted firm said it needed to raise more cash or default on its debts and face possible insolvency. The company has offered to trade $557m in debt due to mature in 2023 into equity that would leave note holders with 92.5% of the enlarged share capital. It also said it planned to raise up to £4.33m through an open offer of up to 38.6m shares at 11.225 pence each. Avanti said it would still have $118m in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...