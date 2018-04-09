Acquisitions in Paris, Mexico City, Seattle and Madrid saw Keywords Studios increase revenues and adjusted profits 57% last year and express optimism about further growth in 2018, with three new purchases unveiled. The AIM-listed group, which provides technical services to the global video games industry, snapped up 11 companies in the past calendar year, including acquisitions to extend geographical and language reach and to enable the formation of a new engineering services line to the various ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...