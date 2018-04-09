

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit', the 'Company', or the 'Group')



Summit Therapeutics Provides Notice of Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 31 January 2018



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 9 April 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2018 on 11 April 2018.



Summit will host a conference call and webcast the same day to discuss its operational progress at 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT. Conference call and webcast information will be included in the full year results press release. A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website, www.summitplc.com, shortly after its conclusion.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



