Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTIID) (The Company) announces FINRA approval of the company's requested reverse split.

The Company was notified by FINRA that the Reverse Split will be effective at the opening of business on April 09, 2018.

The Company, in order to be able to achieve proper funding for its Passive Security Scan Project saw no alternative but to request a reverse split of its common stock.

The "Passive Security Scan" technology is based on the 'Earth Magnetic Fields' with no emissions and is therefore extremely safe to any person passing through the Passive Scan portal. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of items detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production on the "Passive Security Scan" Project.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4pGZ5mfOco

The Development of the Passive Security Scan Project has now reached is final stage, ready for production and marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com