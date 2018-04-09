PCG Advisory Group Represented on Blockchain-related Panels at The Microcap Conference and Lendit Fintech Conference

Jeff Ramson, CEO, Speaking at Lendit Fintech; Silvana Da Luca, MD, Moderating at The MicroCap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / PCG Advisory Group, a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that it will be represented on two Blockchain-related panels at both The Microcap Conference and Lendit Fintech USA 2018, both taking place this week.

Jeff Ramson, Founder, and CEO of PCG Advisory Group will be speaking on a panel entitled "Listing on Secondary Exchanges and Developing After Market Support" as part of the BlockFin Summit at LendIt Fintech USA 2018 taking place at 4:30 pm PT on Monday, April 9th. Lendit Fintech is the world's leading event in financial services innovation encompassing Fintech, Digital Banking, Blockchain and Lending that is being held on April 9-11th, 2018 in San Francisco, CA.

Silvana Da Luca, Managing Director, Digital Media & Marketing at PCG, will be moderating a Crypto/Blockchain panel at 6:30 pm ET at The MicroCap Conference, a conference dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors, being held in New York City on April 9-10th. PCG is also a sponsor of The MicroCap Conference.

"PCG's early advocacy of the unique opportunities created by blockchain technology and our focused blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies practice has raised the firm's visibility in this important emerging space. We're proud to be among the speakers at these two important conferences this week, and on the roster with many distinguished colleagues, discussing blockchain technology development with audiences of interested investors," said Jeff Ramson, Founder, and CEO of PCG Advisory Group.

