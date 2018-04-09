Finalists Reimagine Carbon and Will Demonstrate CO 2 Conversion Tech Under Real-World Conditions

XPRIZE, the world's leader in designing and managing incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges, today announced the 10 teams advancing to the final round in the $20M NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE. This four-and-a-half-year global competition challenges teams to transform the way the world addresses carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions through breakthrough circular carbon technologies that convert carbon dioxide emissions from power plants into valuable products.

The 10 finalists, each taking home an equal share of a $5 million milestone prize, were revealed today at Bloomberg New Energy Finance's Future of Energy Summit in New York City.

Ranging from carbon capture entrepreneurs and start-ups to academic institutions and companies that have been tackling the challenge for more than a decade, the finalists hail from five countries and have already demonstrated conversion of CO 2 into a wide variety of products, such as enhanced concrete, liquid fuels, plastics and carbon fiber. The universe of potential CO 2 -based products crosses a variety of energy sectors, industrial processes and consumer products. Each finalist team passed a first round evaluation based on the amount of CO 2 converted into products, as well as the economic value, market size and CO 2 uptake potential of those products.

"These teams are showing us amazing examples of carbon conversion and literally reimagining carbon. The diversity of technologies on display is an inspiring vision of a new carbon economy," said Dr. Marcius Extavour, XPRIZE senior director of Energy and Resources and prize lead. "We are trying to reduce CO 2 emissions by converting them into useful materials, and do so in an economically sustainable way."

The NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE finalists were chosen from a field of 27 semifinalists by an independent judging panel of eight international energy, sustainability and CO 2 experts. The competition is divided into two parallel tracks with five teams competing in each:

The Wyoming Track includes five teams that will demonstrate conversion of CO 2 emissions at a coal-fired power plant in Gillette, WY:

Breathe (Bangalore, India) Led by Dr. Sebastian Peter, the team is producing methanol, a common fuel and petrochemical feedstock, using a novel catalyst.

(Bangalore, India) Led by Dr. Sebastian Peter, the team is producing methanol, a common fuel and petrochemical feedstock, using a novel catalyst. C4X (Suzhou, China) Led by Dr. Wayne Song and Dr. Yuehui Li, the team is producing chemicals and bio-composite foamed plastics.

(Suzhou, China) Led by Dr. Wayne Song and Dr. Yuehui Li, the team is producing chemicals and bio-composite foamed plastics. Carbon Capture Machine (Aberdeen, Scotland) Led by Dr. Mohammed Imbabi, the team is producing solid carbonates with applications to building materials.

(Aberdeen, Scotland) Led by Dr. Mohammed Imbabi, the team is producing solid carbonates with applications to building materials. CarbonCure (Dartmouth, Canada) Led by Jennifer Wagner, the team is producing stronger, greener concrete.

(Dartmouth, Canada) Led by Jennifer Wagner, the team is producing stronger, greener concrete. Carbon Upcycling UCLA(Los Angeles, CA, USA) Led by Dr. Gaurav Sant, the team is producing building materials that absorb CO 2 during the production process to replace concrete.

The Alberta Track includes five teams that will demonstrate conversion of CO 2 emissions at a natural gas-fired power plant in Alberta, Canada:

C2CNT (Ashburn, VA, USA) Led by Dr. Stuart Licht, the team is producing carbon nanotubes.

(Ashburn, VA, USA) Led by Dr. Stuart Licht, the team is producing carbon nanotubes. Carbicrete (Montreal, Canada) Led by Dr. Mehrdad Mahoutian, the team is producing cement-free, carbon-negative concrete that uses waste from steel production as an alternative to traditional cement.

(Montreal, Canada) Led by Dr. Mehrdad Mahoutian, the team is producing cement-free, carbon-negative concrete that uses waste from steel production as an alternative to traditional cement. Carbon Upcycling Technologies (Calgary, Canada) Led by Apoorv Sinha, the team is producing enhanced graphitic nanoparticles and graphene derivatives with applications in polymers, concrete, epoxies, batteries and pharmaceuticals.

(Calgary, Canada) Led by Apoorv Sinha, the team is producing enhanced graphitic nanoparticles and graphene derivatives with applications in polymers, concrete, epoxies, batteries and pharmaceuticals. CERT (Toronto, Canada) Led by Dr. Alex Ip of the Sargent Group at the University of Toronto, the team is producing building blocks of industrial chemicals.

(Toronto, Canada) Led by Dr. Alex Ip of the Sargent Group at the University of Toronto, the team is producing building blocks of industrial chemicals. Newlight (Huntington Beach, CA, USA) Led by Mark Herrema, the team uses biological systems to produce bioplastics.

To win a place in the finals, the semifinalist teams had to demonstrate their technologies at pilot scale at a location of their choosing. Over the course of a 10-month period, semifinalist teams were challenged to meet minimum technical requirements and were first audited by independent verification partner Southern Research. Teams were then evaluated by the judges based on how much CO 2 the team converted into products; the economic value, market size, and CO 2 uptake potential of those products; the overall CO 2 footprint of their process; as well as energy efficiency, materials use, land use, and water use.

In the finals, teams must demonstrate at a scale that is at least 10 times greater than the semifinals requirements at one of two purpose-built industrial test sites. Teams competing in the Wyoming track will test their technologies at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC), a cutting-edge carbon research facility in Gillette, WY, USA, co-located with the Dry Fork Station coal power plant. Teams competing in the Alberta track will test their technologies at the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre, a new carbon conversion research hub co-located with the Shepard Energy Centre natural gas power plant in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

"We're excited to support these teams as they scale up and start demonstrating under real-world conditions at the industrial test centers. This is the final, most ambitious stage of this prize competition," added Extavour.

The NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE is a part of XPRIZE's growing portfolio of Energy and Resources prizes and long-term vision for accelerating revolutionary energy technologies to help move the world towards a clean, abundant energy future.

For the latest information about the competition structure, important dates, and the finalist teams please visit carbon.xprize.org

