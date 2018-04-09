AIM-listed Strat Aero has agreed to buy 37% of the enlarged share capital of Gyrometric Systems for £0.25m in cash. Gyrometric has developed a unique system for reliably collecting, analysing and monitoring digital data from rotating shafts over a wide range of speeds and shaft sizes. Strat Aero said the systems have operated successfully in service for several years in challenging environments with very high levels of reliability. Current applications include monitoring of marine propulsion ...

