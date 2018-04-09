At the request of Sprint Bioscience, Sprint Bioscienceequity rights will be traded on First North as from April 12, 2018.



Security name: Sprint Bioscience TO 2018/2019:1 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPRINT TO 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010833178 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153717 ------------------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 70% of volume weighted average price during January 14 - January 25, 2019, however no lower than 15 SEK/per share and no higher than 29 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 3 equity rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Sprint Bioscience -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript January 28,2019 - February 8, 2019 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 6, 2019 trading day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



