Saratoga Springs, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - Valogix LLC today announced its will be showcasing some of their customers' products at the Oracle + NetSuite SuiteWorld 2018. Each year, Valogix works with our customers to highlight their products at SuiteWorld. The showcased products will be used as door prizes for those attendees who register at the Valogix Booth #308.



This year our Customer Showcase includes these excellent companies:

King Ranch - finest leather products and saddles since the early 1800's

Alter Eco - bring you the world's most exotic, delicious and sustainable eats

Corkcicle. - Triple insulated Canteen keeps beverages cold for 25 hours or hot for 12

Sugarfina - Beautiful gourmet candies for any occasion

"We are very excited and happy to be able to showcase some of the wonderful products from our great customers," said Katherine Gise-Mellon, Corporate Training Manager at Valogix. "Our customers work exceptionally hard to bring the highest quality products to market and have outstanding reputations and loyal customers. This is a great opportunity for you to meet with other NetSuite users and see our showcase."



Valogix solves the most complex inventory challenges with easy-to-use, affordable inventory planning and optimization solutions. SuiteWorld attendees will get a first-hand demonstration of the 'Built for NetSuite - Integrated SuiteApp' verified VALOGIX Inventory Planner. VALOGIX Inventory Planner automates the entire planning process from forecasting to replenishment to optimization and transmits daily purchase and work orders to NetSuite. It helps companies reduce costs, increase productivity and offers a rapid and extensive ROI.



To learn more, visit us at Booth 308 in the SuiteWorld Expo.



About SuiteWorld 2018



We are excited to announce that SuiteWorld18 will return to Las Vegas, Nevada April 23-26, 2018. SuiteWorld is NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run remarkable businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform. 2018 marks our 8th year of bringing the best-of-the-best in cloud computing to one place and showcasing why BUSINESS GROWS HERE.



Today, approximately 30,000 companies and subsidiaries depend on NetSuite to run complex, mission-critical business processes globally in the cloud. Since its inception in 1998, NetSuite has established itself as the leading provider of enterprise-class cloud ERP suites for divisions of large enterprises and mid-sized organizations seeking to upgrade their antiquated client/server ERP systems. NetSuite continues its success in delivering the best cloud ERP/financial suites to businesses around the world, enabling them to lower IT costs significantly while increasing productivity, as the global adoption of the cloud accelerates.



For more information about SuiteWorld and how to receive a free pass, please visit http://www.netsuitesuiteworld.com/



To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter, please use suiteworld



About Valogix



Valogix is one of the leading inventory planning and true optimization solutions for small and mid-size businesses. With over 30 years developing inventory optimization solutions, Valogix has thousands of users in over 49 countries receiving dramatic savings and productivity gains every day. Valogix is an award-winning partner of NetSuite receiving its coveted Supply Chain Partner of the Year award.



Valogix is located in Saratoga Springs, New York and over 150 reselling partner representatives covering North America, Central and Latin America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region.



Visit the Valogix company website.



NOTE: NetSuite and the NetSuite logo are service marks of NetSuite Inc.



Media Contact:

Sarah Glacken

443-812-2716

s.glacken@valogix.com