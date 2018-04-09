Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 16 million units (each, a "Unit") at the price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$4,000,000 (the "Financing"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing (the "Closing"). The Units will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby if the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, the Warrants will expire at 4.00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the holders of the Warrants. The Closing is expected to occur on or about May 15, 2018. The Shares and the Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in Canada.

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to be used to fund the Company's research & development programs and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Financing consisting of a cash commission equal to 8% of the total gross proceeds raised and finder's warrants equal to 8% of the total number of Units issued under the Financing, where each finder's warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing. The Financing is subject to CSE and other regulatory approval.

The Company also announces that the 2018 annual general and special meeting has been set for May 11, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. In addition to the election of directors and other annual maintenance matters, shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, to approve the forward split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis five (5) new shares for each one (1) old share (the "Foreward Stock Split"). If the Foreward Stock Split is approved prior to the closing of the Financing, the pricing of the Units and warrants being offered thereunder will be adjusted accordingly.

The Company also announces the resignation of Kimberly Van Deventer as the President and a director of the Company. In connection with Ms. Van Deventer's resignation, Stephen Van Deventer has been appointed as President.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom.

